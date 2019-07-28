DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Timmy Ronald Lee, 60, of Dowagiac, died Friday, July 26, 2019.
He was born May 22, 1959, in South Bend, to Jimmy and Josephine (Ottman) Lee.
He is survived by one daughter, Rachel Lee and one son, Matthew Lee; sisters Charlene Firestone, Shirley Jean Lee of Elkhart, Kathleen Walls; and brothers Jimmy Lee Jr., Randy Lee, Jamie Lee, Shane Lee, Dustin Lee, Brian Scott Lee, Paul Lee, Willie Lambert and Michael Steinhoff.
Timmy will be laid to rest in Adamsville Cemetery, Edwardsburg.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
