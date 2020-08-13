ELKHART — Tiffany Tubicsak, 24, the daughter of Lorrie Smith and Robert Tubicsak of Elkhart, died Aug. 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel.
Recent Comments
