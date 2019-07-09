ELKHART — A gathering of family and friends celebrating the life of Thomas W. “Tom” Cripe will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Elkhart Disabled American Veteran’s Post 19, 1205 Middleton Run Road, Elkhart.
Thomas, 83, of Elkhart, passed away June 26, 2019, and was cremated.
