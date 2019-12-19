THOMAS W. CONRAD Oct. 10, 1966 - Dec. 18, 2019

GOSHEN — Thomas W. Conrad, 53, Goshen, died at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born Oct. 10, 1966, at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, to Thomas S. and Jean (Bebley) Taylor.
Surviving are a sister, Lori Scott of Goshen, children Kainon Conrad of Alvordton, Ohio and Sebastian Conrad of Xenia, Ohio, nieces and a nephew.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a sister, Lisa Conrad.
Thomas worked as a ground supervisor at a roofing specialist. He loved disc golf and storm chasing.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the 3 p.m. funeral service on Friday, Dec. 20, all at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen.
Burial will be in Rock Run Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to his two sons.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
