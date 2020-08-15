ATLANTA, Ind. — Thomas Leroy “Tom” Rodeffer, 73, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville.
Tom was born in Muncie on April 24, 1947, the son of George and Harriett (Madill) Rodeffer.
On Sept. 5, 1995, he married Mary (Tousignant) Anderson and they shared 25 years of marriage together.
Tom retired from UPS in 1995, after 26 years of service as a supervisor. Tom enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and working on his property keeping everything in order.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Anderson of Atlanta; son Brad Rodeffer of Texas; daughter Amanda Budhi of Portland, Oregon; step-daughter Marita (James) Lengerich of Elkhart; step-son Marc (Jennifer) Anderson of Elkhart; grandchildren James, Nick, Kara, Kelsey and Kaley; great-grandchild Killian; and cousin Sharon Childs of Muncie.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, George E. and Harriett E. Rodeffer.
Tom’s wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Dunnichay Funeral Home of Elwood.
Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichay funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.