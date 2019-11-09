SYRACUSE — Thomas Lee “Tom” Stiver, 73, of Syracuse, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Syracuse.
He was born on July 4, 1946, in Goshen, to Merle and Virginia (Bates) Stiver.
He graduated in 1964 from Millersburg High School and in 1968 from Manchester College in North Manchester, Indiana, and received his master’s degree from Purdue University in West Lafayette. He was married on March 17, 1968, in Goshen, to Karen K. Prough, who survives. He retired as an insurance agent and general manager of American National Life in Goshen after 40 years and was a former math teacher at Syracuse Junior High School for nine years. He lived most of his life in the Goshen, Millersburg and Syracuse areas.
He was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Syracuse.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Stiver of Syracuse; three daughters, Becca (Jeff) Roberts of Goshen, Lori (Matthew) Trimmer of Ellicott City, Maryland, and Paty Suarez (foreign exchange daughter) of Mexico; and three grandchildren, Garrett Roberts, Abigail Trimmer and Emily Trimmer
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle Stiver and Virginia Stiver-Miller; stepfather, Levi Miller; and brother, Ron Stiver.
Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse. Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 801 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, with Pastors David Henry and David Marty officiating. Burial will follow in the Rock Run Cemetery in Goshen.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 801 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN 46567 or Indiana University Health Foundation Cancer Patient Fund, c/o Simon Cancer Center, 1633 N. Capital, Suite 1200, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
