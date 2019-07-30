THOMAS L. MITCHELL June 7, 1947 - July 18, 2019

ELKHART — Thomas L. “Larry” Mitchell, 72, of Elkhart, passed away at Methodist Southlake Hospital in Merrillville at 11:30 a.m. (local) Thursday, July 18, 2019, following an extended illness.
He was born in Sikeston, Missouri, on June 7, 1947, to the late Thomas and Frances (Evans) Mitchell, and then married Rosemary L. Barbaro on Nov. 24, 1974, in Elkhart. She survives at home after 45 wonderful years together.
Also surviving are his children, Shannon (Richard) Black and Matthew (Brianne) Mitchell; brothers Jack and Eddie Mitchell; sister Carol (Dennis) Shemberger, and grandson Dominic Black. He is preceded in death by his twin children Brandon, who passed at birth, and Amanda, who passed in 2001 at the age of 20.
Larry’s life will be celebrated with a gathering of friends and family from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Elkhart. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Larry worked in banking and real estate most of his life, including Trustcorp Mortgage, managing the Mishawaka office of the Gallery of Homes and serving as a loan officer for Lake City Bank in Elkhart, where he retired in 2008. He was also a member of the Homebuilder’s Association. In his free time he enjoyed going to the movies, rooting for his beloved Fighting Irish, heading off to Las Vegas to compete in Texas Hold ‘Em tournaments and pursuing his love for being on the golf course with his close friends and being able to teach his son to play and appreciate the game.
Online condolences can reach the family at the funeral home’s website and memorials may be given to the Make A Wish Foundation.
