ELKHART — Thomas “Tommy” K. Zimmer, 33, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his home in Elkhart.
He was born Oct. 22, 1986, in Elkhart.
Surviving are his parents, Thomas and Kimberly (Fordyce) Zimmer; one sister, Teneen Clark (Zimmer); paternal grandparents, Dale and Adena Baker; maternal grandparents, Ronald, Sr. and Barbara Fordyce; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving are special friends, Jennifer Nash, Cris Coddens, Eric Nord and Kyle Kilgore.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Leroy Zimmer.
Tommy graduated from Concord High School in 2005, received an associate’s degree from Vincennes University and now was employed at Lower Electric as an electrician.
He was a member of Life Tabernacle Church, where he also ran the sound system.
Tommy enjoyed spending his time on electronics such as computers and audio equipment and even ran the audio and visual equipment at Fur Conventions nationwide and was an avid Disney fan.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the 6:30 p.m. celebration of life service Friday, Nov. 1, at Life Tabernacle Church, 1135 Middlebury St., Elkhart, Indiana 46516.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Life Tabernacle Church.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
