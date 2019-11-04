THOMAS J. REYFF Jan. 30, 1954 - Nov. 1, 2019

MIDDLEBURY — Thomas J. Reyff, 65, of Middlebury, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at home.
He was born Jan. 30, 1954, in Chicago, to Frederick J. Reyff and Helen L. (Hartranaft) Cripe.
On May 17, 1996, he married Cheryl Forbes.
She survives along with a son, Camden (Kimberly) Forbes of Middlebury, a granddaughter, Kaia Forbes and a sister, Dianne (John) Andreula of Goshen.
A 1972 graduate of Goshen High School, he worked for Coachman for 35 years.
He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, hiking and music.
He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Bristol.
Cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Rice Cemetery, Elkhart.
