BRISTOL — Thomas J. Heerschop, 75, of Bristol passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Tom was born on Jan. 16, 1945, in Niles, Michigan, to John L. and Stella Heerschop. He married Connie Morehouse on Feb. 13, 1964, at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Elkhart.
Tom graduated from Concord High School, Class of 1963. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy. After over 40 years of service, as an engineer and tool and die maker, he retired from NIBCO. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. His greatest enjoyment in life was the time he spent with his family, from attending the grandchildren’s sporting events to playing a good game of cards.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Connie; their sons, Todd (Christie) Heerschop of Goshen and Bill (Jodi) Heerschop of Goshen; his siblings, Maxine (John) Emmert of Ligonier, Fred Heerschop of Elkhart / Florida, Claudia (Steve) Heckman of Elkhart, Chris (Vern) Stack of Elkhart and Kathy (Ken) McCleery of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Madalyn Heerschop, Brianna Taylor, Connor Heerschop and Shelby Heerschop; his brother-in-law, Clark Heckaman of Nappanee.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his mother, Virginia Heerschop; his brother, Lee Heerschop, and his sister, Peg Heckaman.
Friends may visit with family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be made to the family on the funeral home website.
