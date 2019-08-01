THOMAS J. GARY July 4, 1955 - July 23, 2019

ELKHART — Thomas James Gary, 64, of Elkhart, passed away July 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
A lifelong residence of Elkhart, he was born July 4, 1955, to the late Olivia Gary and TJ Mitchell and attended the Aux Chandelles School for special needs children.
Surviving are siblings Sam, Charles (Janie) and Gwendolyn Gary, Terry and Terence Allen and his twin sister, Twilia Taylor-Williams; best friend Malcolm Johnson; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, all whom took a part in caring for and visiting Thomas over the years.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joe Allen, his grandparents and two sisters.
Services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 228 Chapman Ave., Elkhart. Visitation begins one hour prior.
Pastors Clarence Jones and Mondrell Gary will officiate and burial will follow at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Pastor LeFate Owens will officiate the graveside service and Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart is assisting the family.
Thomas was a devout member of the Community Church, and although he had some challenges, Thomas had a true love for people, especially the homeless, and did what he could to help them.
He also played on a Special Olympics championship basketball team in the 1960s that resulted in a calendar with the team’s picture on it.
Thomas touched all who met him, and his last act of selflessness was to be an organ donor with the Indiana Donor Network.
Condolences to the family may be left on the funeral home’s website.
