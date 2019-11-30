THOMAS J. FOY May 27, 1948 - Nov. 27, 2019

GOSHEN — Thomas J. Foy, 71, of Goshen, died on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Hospice House in Elkhart.
Tom was born May 27, 1948, in Elkhart to the late Robert J. and Vera M. (Deuel) Foy. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Foy and Tony Groom; a brother-in-law, Ken Vechera, and a nephew, Austin Deitch.
He is survived by his wife, Candrice “Candi” Foy; sons Jason Groom and Joseph (Jackie) Foy; two grandchildren, Andy and Katie Foy; sisters Dorothy (Pat) Shaffer, Rebecca Vechera and Mary Beth Deitch (Mike Myers); and brother John (Sue) Foy.
Tom retired in 2010 from the CTS Corp. where he was employed as maintenance supervisor. He enjoyed Indiana University basketball, fishing, traveling and family dinner gatherings. He attended St. Vincent Catholic School as a youngster and also attended St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Quarter Century Club at CTS.
Visitation for Tom will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Friends may also call from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. The Rev. Matthew Coonan of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in Bristol.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
