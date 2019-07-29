THOMAS J. ENGLAND Sept. 11, 1928 - July 26, 2019

ELKHART — Thomas Junior England, 90, passed away on July 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 11, 1928, in Bloomington to Virgil T. and Lillian Bernice (Bays) England.
Tom served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II. On Dec. 30, 1950, Tom married Ruth Wisler, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2000.
He was an owner-operator truck driver for over 40 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 308, the Whiskersville Truckers Club, and a Local Teamster 142 retiree.
Tom enjoyed fishing, camping, tractor pulls, going to the casino and tinkering around in his garage. Tom is survived by his children, David (England) Medley, Marilyn McCaslin, Steve (Pam) England, and Jo Petko; 17 grandchildren, Dawn (Kent) Hammon, Corey Medley, Angela McCaslin, Sharon (Nick) Evers, Roni (William) Peck, Theresa Shanholt, Michael (Jasmine) England, Michele (Tim) Norment, Melissa (Carl) Kelley, Jessi Combs, Travis Combs, Dakota Combs, Alex Combs, Hunter Combs, Tiffany (Steve) Keyser, Tommy Petko, and Sammy Petko; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Wilma Plottner, Barbara Sweigert and Carolyn Sayre; and longtime companion, Betty Ervin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; a daughter, Carol Combs; grandson, David Medley Jr.; brothers Donald and Frank England; and a sister, Betty England.
Friends and family will be received on Wednesday July 31, from 2-8 p.m. in the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola. A funeral service in Tom’s honor will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
