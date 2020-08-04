ELKHART — Thomas H. Fischer, 93, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. Tom had been residing at Eastlake Terrace until a few days before his passing. He enjoyed his daily walks, painting birdhouses and chatting with family and friends.
Tom was born on July 23, 1927, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Irene (Herbert) and Joseph Fischer. Tom served in the United States Coast Guard in the Second World War and in the Army during the Korean War.
