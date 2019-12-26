THOMAS H. CORSON Oct. 15, 1927 - Dec. 23, 2019

MIDDLEBURY — Thomas Harold Corson, 92, of Middlebury, Indiana, and Naples, Florida, peacefully passed away in his Indiana home on Dec. 23, 2019.
Surviving Tom are his son Benjamin (Linda) Corson; his daughter Claire Corson (Jim) Skinner; three grandchildren, Sarai Capael, Charlotte Corson (Matthias) Wolf and Nicholas (Tiffany) Corson; and four great-grandchildren, Bradley Corson, Brint Corson, Lillian Wolf and Fiona Wolf. Tom is also survived by his special friend and partner Meurlene Teague, half-sister Judi (Larry) Lentz; and widowed sisters-in-law Janice (Keith) Corson and Patricia Sue (Claude) Corson.
Born on Oct. 15, 1927, to Carl W. and Charlotte (Keyser) Corson in Elkhart, Tom was truly a self-made man whose strong work ethic and sense of responsibility shaped his life. At the age of 9, Tom assumed responsibility for helping raise his younger siblings when his father died unexpectedly. After graduation from Elkhart (Indiana) High School in 1945, Tom proudly served in the U.S. Naval Air Force, V5 Pilot Training Program. In 1948 Tom married Dorthy Scheide of Tenaha, Texas, with whom he shared 67 years of devoted marriage until her death in 2016.
Tom began his career with Associates Investment Company in 1948. In 1964 Tom co-founded Coachmen Industries Inc. with his brothers Keith and Claude and wife Dottie. As chairman and chief executive officer, he led Coachmen (NYSE: COA) to become one of the largest and most respected recreational vehicle and modular housing manufacturers in the country.
Tom was very involved in numerous RV industry activities throughout his career and he positively impacted civic affairs throughout the state of Indiana. His industry contributions were recognized by many awards including his induction into the RV-MH Hall of Fame (1990), RVIA’s Industry Leadership Award (1992), RVDA’s iconic Titan Award (1995), and the IMHA-RVIC Legacy Award (2002).
His civic contributions were recognized by numerous awards including induction into the Indiana Business Hall of Fame (1999), IUSB’s E.M. Morris Award (1982), Ernst & Young’s Master Entrepreneur of Indiana Award (1996), Lion’s Club Citizen of the Year Award (1997), Sagamore of The Wabash Award (1998), Impact Player-20 People from the 20th Century (1999), and the Indiana Chamber’s Distinguished Leadership Award (2001). More recently, Tom was honored by Junior Achievement’s C.G. Conn Award (2016), induction into the IU President’s Circle (2017) and receipt of the IUSB’s Chancellor’s Award (2017).
A strong proponent of education, Tom provided leadership to numerous educational institutions including Ball State University (Board of Trustees), Indiana University (Chancellor’s Council), Interlochen Center for the Arts (Board of Trustees), University of Notre Dame (Law School Advisory Council), Purdue University (President’s Council) and St. Mary’s College (Business Council).
Youth-oriented organizations include the Middlebury Boys and Girls Club, Middlebury Dollars for Scholars, YMCA-YWCA, Hugh O’Brien Youth Foundation, Bashor Home, and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry with its Masonic Learning Center in South Bend. Tom was recognized by the Boy Scouts of America-LaSalle Council Distinguished Citizen Award (1993) and he was named a 33 Degree Honorary Member of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction (2001), an honor reserved for the very few.
Tom and Dottie Corson always generously gave back to the community. The Corsons were long-term supporters of Interlochen Center for the Arts, Mayo Clinic, University of Notre Dame and the First United Methodist Church of Middlebury. In addition, they provided funding for Indiana University’s Elkhart Campus and scholarships in both nursing and the arts at IUSB, Ivy Tech, WNIT, Goshen College, the Lerner Theater, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the Elkhart County Parks Department.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, Jan. 11, at First United Methodist Church, 720 S. Main St., Middlebury. Burial will follow immediately at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury. Military graveside honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy. The Rev. Ron Russell will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Interlochen Center for the Arts (Thomas H. Corson Memorial Fund), P.O. Box 199, Interlochen, MI 49643; and the First United Methodist Church of Middlebury, 720 S. Main S., Middlebury, IN 46540.
