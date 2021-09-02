Thomas E. Reardon, 80, of Middlebury, passed away at 4:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. His death was very unexpected and was due to natural causes.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1940, in Rutland City, Vermont, to Fred and Louise (Chafee) Reardon. Surviving are a daughter, Ranae (Jack) Thrasher of Middlebury; three sons, Thomas “Tommy” A. (Paula) Reardon of Kokomo, Tim (Jackie) Reardon of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Terry “Runt-Bear” Reardon of Elkhart; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother of his children, Velma Reardon; a son, Rodney Thomas; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Reardon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.