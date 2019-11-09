THOMAS D. STAUB Dec. 23, 1947 - Nov. 3, 2019

ELKHART — Thomas D. Staub, 71, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 23, 1947, to the late Harry Staub and Margaret (Huff) Chandler. Tom worked for Acme Service Corp. for 20 years.
Tom was a caring person and loved by so many. He is known for his charm, smile and amazing laugh. He enjoyed working on cars, traveling, remodeling houses and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
Tom is survived by his companion of 40 years, Joe Couch of Elkhart, sister Sharon (Larry) Kinser of Texas, stepbrother Le Roy (Nancy) Chandler Jr. of Florida and stepsister Cindy Trost of Maryland.
He is preceded in death, along with his parents, by son York Steven Staub, stepfather Le Roy Chandler Sr., brothers Kenneth and Raymond Staub; sister Carolyn Staub and stepbrother James Chandler.
Private burial will be at a later time.
To share a remembrance of Tom or offer condolences to his family, visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
