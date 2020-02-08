VIENNA, Ill. – Thomas D. Sanders, 84, a resident of the New Burnside community of Vienna and a former resident of Granger, Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Tom was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Vienna, the son of David Franklin and Mildred Helen (Bost) Sanders.
He was united in marriage to Janice D. Johnson of Granger and later to Clara L. Moore of Vienna, both of whom preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Diana Sue Stoddard and Thomas Arthur (Michele) Sanders of Elkhart, and Johnathan Wayne Sanders of Granger; seven grandchildren, Alexandria, David, Thomas, Joshua, Travis, Jeremy and Crystal; several great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Helen Ford and James Sanders of Elkhart, Marcella Phillips of Tippecanoe, Indiana, Lillian (Al) Steele of Paris, Tennessee, David (Jamie) Sanders of Iron River, Michigan, and Alan (Chris) Sanders of Goshen, Indiana; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wives, Tom was preceded in death by two brothers, Lowell L. Sanders and John (in infancy).
Tom was a graduate of Vienna High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a radar specialist and a sharpshooter. He was honorably discharged from military duty at the Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas.
Following his military service, he was employed throughout his working career as a machinist. He worked at Elkhart Machine & Tool as well as Elkhart Products. While there, he was instrumental in the organizing of Local 1315 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and was a proud life member of the N.R.A.
A graveside service with military honors honoring the life of Thomas D. Sanders was conducted on Jan. 1 at the Taylor Cemetery, Vienna. Pastor William Barrett officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
