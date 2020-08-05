GOSHEN — Thomas D. O’Neill, 90, of Goshen, formerly of Gary, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
He was born July 8, 1930, in Gary to Thomas E. and Ethel (Adamson) O’Neill. Tom proudly served in the United States Army from 1948 to 1952, where he was stationed overseas in Okinawa and Germany. He graduated from Purdue University and made his career with US Steel as an electrical supervisor. Tom was a member of the Illiana US Power Squadron for many years, and had previously held the position of commander. He will be remembered for his love of boating, his hardworking nature, and as a loyal American patriot.
