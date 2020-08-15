ELKHART — Thomas Baylor, 72, of Elkhart passed away on Aug. 12, 2020.
Tom was born on April 29, 1948, in Elkhart to Howard and Thelma Baylor. On July 26, 2002, he married Sandra Stemm at Faith United Methodist Church.
Tom worked for Cook’s Milk Truck in his younger years; he enjoyed farming bean and corn with his father and worked as a maintenance man at Pierre Moran Mall in Elkhart for over 40 years.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Sandra Baylor; and several cousins.
Friends may visit with family from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 17, at Stemm- Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, where funeral services will be held at noon. Pastor Tom DeFries will be officiating. Interment will follow at Rice Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Tom may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 405 W. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, IN 46514 or Concord Township Fire Department, 26061 C.R. 26, Elkhart, IN 46517.
Online condolences may be made to the Baylor family on the funeral home website.
