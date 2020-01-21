NAPPANEE — Theron “TJ” Jay Nunemaker, 77, of Nappanee, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 16, 1942, in Elkhart County, to Ivan and Verda (Martin) Nunemaker.
Theron was a Wakarusa High School graduate.
On June 29, 1968, he married Anita Rodino in Elkhart.
He was a lifetime area resident.
Theron was an excellent taxidermist, and was a classic car enthusiast.
He loved the outdoors and nature.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Nunemaker of Elkhart; daughter Kim (John) Powell of Fenton, Missouri; sons Alan Nunemaker of Monett, Missour and Todd (Beth) Nunemaker of Nappanee; grandchildren Nate Nunemaker and Betsy Nunemaker of Nappanee; stepgrandchildren Christina and Vica Powell.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, in Olive Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
