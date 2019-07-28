THEODORE E. SMITH JR. Nov. 4, 1942 - July 22, 2019

ELKHART — Theodore Evans Smith Jr., husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 76.
He was born Nov. 4, 1942, in Elkhart, to Theodore and Catherine Smith.
He was raised in Elkhart with his two sisters, Suzanne and Cathy.
On Nov. 8, 1963, Ted married the love of his life, Jacquelyn Ruth Cooper. Together they raised two daughters, Shayna and Kimberly.
Ted worked many years as a cost accountant in the RV industry.
Among his hobbies, his favorites were the Chicago Bears, the Fighting Irish, and restoring old cars.
Ted is survived by his two sisters, Suzanne Snelling and Cathy Stowe; his daughter, Shayna (Chad) Howell of Greeley, Colorado and daughter Kimberly (Terry) Schock, and their two daughters Morgan and Mackenzie, all of Osceola.
A memorial service for Theodore will be at 4 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy Osceola, IN 46561.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
