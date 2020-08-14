GOSHEN – Thelma Weaver, 84, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Goshen Hospital as a result of injuries from a fall earlier in the day.
She was born Sept. 6, 1935, in Goshen to Mary Ann (Troyer) and Dewey J. Miller.
On Sept. 3, 1961, she married Wayne H. Weaver in Goshen.
He survives along with a son, Dawson Durrell (Colleen) Weaver; a daughter, Djuana Rochelle Weaver (Toby Duhon); a brother, Floyd D. (Ruby) Miller; a sister, Treva K. Yoder; seven grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Michelle Weaver; a sister, Betty E. Miller; and a brother-in-law, J. Edward Yoder.
A member of Salem Mennonite Church, Thelma loved family. She was a foster mother to 50 foster children, had many babysitting children, and hosted two foreign exchange students.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the Salem Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall, 23984 C.R. 46, New Paris, and from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. memorial service Saturday, Aug. 15, at the church.
Burial will follow at Salem Mennonite Church Cemetery, corner of C.R. 46 and C.R. 13.
Memorial gifts in memory of Thelma may be directed to World Missionary Press or Gideons International.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
