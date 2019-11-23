THELMA MAE HARLEY Oct. 28, 1915 - Nov. 21, 2019

GOSHEN — Thelma Mae Harley, 104, Goshen, died 11:55 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Greencroft Healthcare.
She was born Oct. 28, 1915, in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, to A. Martin and Martha (Rock) Wenger. On Nov. 28, 1935, in Telford, Pennsylvania, she married Paul Lockart Harley, and he died Nov. 29, 2009.
Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen M. Aeschliman of Albany, Oregon; sons P. David (Sylvia Baker) Harley of Baker, Nevada, and John W. (Elaine) Harley of Goshen; and eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, infant daughter, Marie, and infant son, Timothy, two daughters-in-law, Sarah and Janet Harley, son-in-law, Merlin Aeschliman, and siblings J.C. Wenger, Warren Wenger, Herbert Wenger and Ruth Rosenberger.
Thelma was a homemaker and a member of North Goshen Mennonite Church.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. At 2 p.m. a procession will leave to go to Violett Cemetery for a graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Mennonite Central Committee or Goshen College.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
