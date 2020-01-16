THELMA M. WENGER HARLEY Oct. 28, 1915 - Nov. 21, 2019

GOSHEN — Thelma Mae Wenger Harley, 104, died peacefully at Greencroft Health care, Nov. 21, 2019.
A life-long Christian, she is remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, Sunday school teacher and seamstress.
She spent her days working in the home and singing hymns as she worked – undoubtedly a reason music holds such a strong place in the lives of her children and grandchildren.
She grew up in eastern Pennsylvania, but moved to Goshen with her husband in July 1985, to be close to family.
Sometime after moving to Goshen she saw a pattern in the Goshen News for knitting baby caps and started to knit them for the newborns at Goshen General Hospital, something she continued the rest of her life.
She and her husband developed new friends here in Goshen at North Goshen Mennonite Church and at Greencroft Retirement Community where they lived.
She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends at a memorial service to be at North Goshen Mennonite Church in Goshen at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
All those wishing to participate in the memorial and reception following are invited to attend. There will be a visitation period before the service as well as afterward.
