TERRY L. HERR April 13, 1941 - Nov. 6, 2019

ELKHART — Terry L. Herr, 78, of Elkhart, died at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Elkhart Meadows.
He was born April 13, 1941, in Goshen, to Lowell and Violet (Blosser) Herr.
On Aug. 13, 1960, he married Adeline (Darrenkamp) Herr.
Surviving are his wife, Adeline of Wakarusa; daughter Anita (James) Ramer of Goshen; sons Tim (Angie) Herr of New Paris and Tom (Malena) Herr of Elkhart; seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Ronald (Lavon) Herr of Emma Lake, Topeka and Steven (Rhonda) Herr of Goshen and Richard (Michele) Herr of Goshen.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Terry retired from Elkhart Machine & Tool after 25 years. He also worked part-time at Warren Mfg., White Pigeon.
For sevem years, he worked to restore a 1956 Ford.
He loved his family, especially playing with the grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and one hour prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service Saturday, Nov. 9, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. Pastor Jon Rauch, Grace Community Church, will officiate.
Burial will follow in Union Center Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to WGM (World Gospel Missions).
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.