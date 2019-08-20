TERRY K. GARBER Dec. 11, 1944 - Aug. 18, 2019

BRISTOL — Terry K. Garber, 74, of Bristol died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born Dec. 11, 1944, in South Bend to Robert and Olene (Gardner) Garber.
On Dec. 1, 1985, he married Pam Snyder in Goshen.
Pam survives along with his mother, Olene; five children, Trennis (Lisa Hafer) Garber of Norton, Ohio, Jennifer (Shawn) Sachs of Greenville, Ohio, Todd (Revkah) Garber of Carmel, Amy (Olivia Carney) Coons of Cornelius, North Carolina, and Jed (Gessica) Garber of Bristol; 11 grandchildren; two brothers, Steve (Linda) Garber of Middlebury and Jerry (Jeanne) Garber of Vandalia, Michigan; two sisters, Sheryl (Bruce) Kooker of Apple Creek, Ohio, and Wanda (Dean) Weirich of Middlebury; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; two wives, Nancy (Chupp) Garber and Sharon (Yoder) Garber; a son, Sheldon Garber; and a granddaughter.
A retired farmer, Terry also worked at Goshen Implement and Phillips Irrigation, Bristol.
He was a member of Jefferson Community Church where he operated the sound system. He enjoyed woodworking and could fix anything. Terry was a longtime member of the Brown family breakfast club and the farmers’ table at the Cowbell restaurant in downtown Bristol.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, where a 10 a.m. Thursday funeral service will be conducted. The Revs. Ken Hunn, Ron Spyker and John Billow will officiate.
Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be given to Jefferson Community Church Children’s Ministry.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
