TERRY H. McLEMORE July 29, 1961 - Dec. 28, 2019

ELKHART — Terry Holland McLemore, 58, passed away December 28, 2019.
He was born July 29, 1961.
He was one of three children born to Morris and Janice (Coots) McLemore.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Timmy McLemore.
Surviving are one sister, Sandra K. McLemore-Keyes, two nephews and their families, Brandon (Shannon) Keyes and his children Holland and Memphis and Blake (Melissa) Keyes and his children Kylie, Kyndal, and Karris.
Also surviving are numerous friends.
Arrangements are pending at Elkhart Cremation Services.
