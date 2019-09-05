TERRY D. DAVIDSON July 25, 1939 - Sept. 2, 2019

ELKHART — Terry D. Davidson, 80, of Elkhart, went to be with his Lord and Saviour at 11:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in his home.
He was born July 25, 1939, in Elkhart, to the late Norlyn and Frieda (Secor) Davidson.
On Sept. 2, 1978, Terry married the former Beverly J. Spaulding, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Debbie (Darren) Blodgett and Dawn (Scott) Schroeder, sons Steve (Stacy) Gauger and Tony (Kathy) Davidson, as well as five grandchildren.
Terry owned and operated T. Davidson Construction for 50 years until retiring in 2004.
He was a member of New Creation Fellowship, Granger.
The family said their beloved will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in New Creation Fellowship, 30190 C.R. 10, Granger, where friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to services in the church.
Graveside services will follow in Olive Cemetery, Elkhart.
Palmer Funeral Home – Hickey Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Terry may be donated to American Heart and Stroke Association of Northern Indiana, Attn: Memorial Tribute Processing Center, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
