BREMEN — Terry Charles Smeltzer, 77, of Bremen, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
Terry was born on July 22, 1943, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Charles and Helen (Carpenter) Smeltzer. Terry loved people and talking with them any time or place. He never met a stranger. His passion was golfing with all his buddies, North or South. Terry worked in the RV industry for over 50 years and knew it like the back of his hand. He got his start at Champion Motor Homes in Bremen, then on to Tiara Vans in Nappanee and then Fantastic Vent in Michigan. He was also a barber by trade, where he met more people to talk with.
