GRIFFIN, Ga. — Terri Lynn Young (Metzger), 64, of Griffin, Georgia, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at WellStar Spalding Hospital.
Terri was born in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on Dec. 7, 1956. She is preceded in death by her father, Daniel Floyd Metzger. She was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Griffin Moose Lodge 1503, American Legion Unit 50, DAV Chapter 19 (Elkhart), and an avid Georgia Bulldog Fan. She graduated from Elkhart Central High School, in 1975.
