ELKHART — Terrence D. Zehr, 62, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at home with his family by his side, after walking with cancer for 14 years.
He was born in Peoria, Illinois, on June 18, 1958, to John and Betty Zehr, the oldest of four children. In 1990 he married Cheryl J. Troyer and together they have two children, David and Justin Zehr. A graduate of Goshen College, Western Michigan University and Associated Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Terry was a longtime pastor serving churches in Kansas and Indiana.
