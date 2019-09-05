TAHAIRA J. SANDERS June 30, 1982 - Aug. 28, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — Tahaira J. Sanders, 37, of Indianapolis, formerly Elkhart, passed Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at her home in Indianapolis surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme.
She was born June 30, 1982, in Elkhart, to Terry L. Sanders and Otis D. Gary.
She graduated from Elkhart Central High School in 2000, and then studied at Ball State University, earning her degree in 2006.
She worked for Regal Beloit as a logistics specialist until her illness forced her retirement.
While a resident of Elkhart, she was a member of St James AME Church where she served selflessly in various capacities.
She was an advocate for brain cancer awareness and was referred to as “Tahaira Tough”.
Left to cherish her memory are mother, Terry L. Sanders-Walker of Elkhart; fiance, Robert E. Owens II “REO” of Indianapolis; daughters Terryn Polk of Indianapolis and Maronica Bailey of Columbus, Ohio; sons Mars Harrison and Reo Owens of Indianapolis; brother the Rev. Jermaine Sanders (Talisha) of Burlington, North Carolina; grandmother Ozella Gibson of Elkhart; stepsisters Angela Bradley of South Bend and Tasha Lufti of Seattle,Washington; special dad Johnny Thomas of Elkhart; godmother Barbara Macon of Elkhart; as well as, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Tahaira was preceded in death by her father, Otis D. Gary; stepfather Larry D. Walker; grandparents Russell and Marie Sanders, Otis C. Gary, Earl Gibson; and great-grandparents Genie and Clara Bryson.
Her Homegoing Service will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at St James AME Church with the Rev. Charlie Cross and the Rev. Jermaine Sanders officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to, American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631.
To leave online condolences, please visit the Hartzler Gutermuth Inman Funeral Home website.
