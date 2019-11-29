TA-DERIUS L. MALONE Nov. 15, 1993 - Nov. 24, 2019

ELKHART — Ta-Derius Laqunne Malone was born Nov. 15, 1993, in Elkhart, to Vanessa (Malone) Goodwin and Alonzo Harris.
He departed this life unexpectedly on Sunday morning, Nov. 24, 2019. He was 26 years old.
A lifelong resident of Elkhart, TaDerius attended Elkhart Community Schools where he participated in Little League baseball in middle school: football while attending junior high school and was a 2013 graduate of Elkhart Memorial High School.
He was most recently employed as a welder with Patrick Industries.
Those left to cherish the memories of the all too brief years that he spent with them are his parents, Vanessa (Antonio) Goodwin and Alonzo Harris and his children, LaQuanne Malone, Zonique Higgins, Za’Kyra Higgins and Za’Riah Higgins.
Also surviving him are siblings Dontece Malone, Alonzo Harris lll, Adriana Harris and Shalonda Harris, along with grandparents Walter and Ruby Johnson, Alonzo and Dorothy Harris and a special friend, Herneisha Becton.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at Open Gate, 137 Division St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
Funeral service will follow at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at Open Gate.
