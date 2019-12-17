NAPPANEE — Sylvanus John Miller, 89, of Nappanee, died at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his residence after a short illness.
He was born March 5, 1930, in Picayune, Mississippi, to David J. and Barbara L. (Hochstetler) Miller.
On April 14, 1951, he married Mary E. Yoder in Goshen. She preceded him in death Nov. 12, 2016.
He lived his lifetime in this area. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and had retired from Ayr Cabinet.
He is survived by his children, Carolyn (Alton) Bontrager of Shipshewana, Barbara (Kenneth) Miller of Bremen, Ruth (Roman) Yoder of LaGrange, Carl (Edna) Miller of Shipshewana, Judy (Ray) Kemp of Nappanee, Leon (Dorothy) Miller of Bremen, Arlin Miller of Milford, Jerry Miller of Bremen, Glen Miller of Milford, Earl (Dawn) Miller of Goshen, Mervin (Debra) Miller of Nappanee and Vera (Arlen) Lehman of Milford; 66 grandchildren; 125 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters Clara (Lamar) Hershberger and Verba (Lonnie) Slabaugh, both of Nappanee; and brother Homer (Freda) Miller of Nappanee.
He was preceded in death by parents; a great-grandson; sisters Leona Miller, Linda Mae Miller and Lovina Miller; and brothers Gilbert, Harley, Lester, David Jr. Miller.
Family and friends may call after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, and all day Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the family residence, 980 2B Road. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, also at their residence. Bishop Leon Miller and Home Ministry of the Old Order Amish Church will officiate and burial will be in Weldy Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
