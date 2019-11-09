SUZANNE MARIE SMITH July 20, 1949 - Sept. 15, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Suzanne Marie Smith, 70, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
She was born July 20, 1949, in South Bend, Indiana, to Francis P. and Gertrude M. (Deavel) Hupp.
She married James Smith and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Brian E. (Lynee) Perkins and Scott A. Hupp, both of Elkhart; a stepson, David J. Smith, also of Elkhart; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; and a brother, James F. Hupp of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Paul Hupp.
Suzanne graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1968. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and bowling. She was formerly employed as a CNA.
A celebration of life gathering for Suzanne will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Elkhart Moose Lodge 599, 1500 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
