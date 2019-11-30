ELKHART — Suzanne M. Rusgo, 74, of Elkhart, passed away at Greenleaf Heathcare on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Suzanne was born May 17, 1945, in Toledo, Ohio.
Surviving is her son, Mitchell Altum of Elkhart. Suzanne was preceded in death by her son Michael Altum in 1995.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and Suzanne will be laid to rest privately by her son in Prairie Street Cemetery. Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola is assisting with the arrangements.
Suzanne was a remarkably strong and determined woman, enduring far more and longer than anyone thought possible. She led a quiet life but left a lasting impression upon all who knew her.
She was an avid gardener and loved to read. Suzanne was a true animal lover caring not only for her cats but feeding stray cats around her neighborhood as well. Suzanne was employed for many years as a custodian in the Elkhart School system until her retirement in the early 1990s.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Elkhart County or the American Diabetes Association.
