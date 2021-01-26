ELKHART — Susanna “Sue” Schneck, 77, of Elkhart passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Cruz Family Funeral Home, Osceola.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman at D.C. riot tells Goshen mayor 'this is what happens'
- Hilltop Restaurant is back because of community
- Fresh attention on Rogers' past with Oath Keepers after Capitol attack
- Woman charged with arson for hotel fire
- Elkhart man facing multiple charges after three-car crash
- Stephen L. Wagner
- Jimtown community protests departure of coach
- RV service technicians in high demand
- Investigation confirms murder-suicide in Dunlap shooting
- County office restrictions no closer to being lifted
Images
Videos
Commented
- Martin's on Nappanee Street closing (15)
- People's Forum (9)
- Walorski weighs in on certification (9)
- Calls for resignation of Walorski, Holtz (8)
- Fresh attention on Rogers' past with Oath Keepers after Capitol attack (8)
- Jimtown community protests departure of coach (6)
- Elkhart County outbreak back to red, vaccine available for those 70+ (6)
- Man found dead in car where he had been living (4)
- Officials urge residents to stay vigilant as number of COVID hospitalizations declines (4)
- State lawmakers debate public health, personal freedom (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.