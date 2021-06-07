ELKHART — Susanna K. Schneck, 77, of Elkhart passed away on Jan. 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 30, 1943.
Sue is survived by her husband of 42 years, Larry Schneck; their children, Larry L. (Dalys) Schneck of St. Cloud, Florida, and Becky (Dave) Hayden of Mishawaka, Indiana; her sister, Joann (Erich) Drochner of Canyon, Texas; grandchildren, Chelsea Hoeflinger, Chase Hoeflinger, Larry “L.J.” Schneck, David Schneck and Michael Schneck and their great-granddaughter Kamryn Hoeflinger.
