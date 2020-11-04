ELKHART — Susan Jennifer Kohler, 74, was born on May 27, 1946, in Elkhart to the late Robert J. and Susie M. (Strock) Martin. The Lord called her home Nov. 1, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Steven) Aller of Elkhart; her grandchildren, Brett (Chelsea) Aller of Buchanan, Michigan, and Stephanie Aller of Elkhart; and a great- granddaughter, Presley Aller. Surviving as well are her siblings, John (Barbara) Martin of Elkhart and Rebecca (Don) Boyer of Albion, Indiana. Surviving as well are her half-siblings, Jerry Fisher, Becky Conn, Susie Maynard and Jenny Miller.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.