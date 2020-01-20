ELKHART — Susan Joan Baucus-Meyers, 63, of Elkhart, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
She was diagnosed in March 2019.
Susan was born Feb. 21, 1956, in Elyria, Ohio, to parents Robert and Ann Baucus.
On Jan. 31, 2009, in Goshen, she married Thomas E. Meyers of Elkhart, he survives along with her mother, Ann Baucus-Dean of Elkhart; sons Michael and Eric Greenlee of Elkhart, and Jesse (Jonell) Witkowski of Plymouth; brothers Robert (Sandy) Baucus of Vandalia, Michigan and Davis Baucus of Tavira, Portugal; and a sister, Jayne Cappelletti of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Also surviving are a a stepson, Tony Meyers of Goshen; stepdaughter Betsy Stansbury of Goshen; granddaughters Sarah Stansbury, Josilyn Witkowski, and Annabelle Witkowski; nieces Ashlee Baucus, Chelsie (Tony) Schmitt, Marianne (Brian) Lutes, Christina (Tony) Campelletti; and nephews Brody Baucus, Pravin Baucus and Tuhin Baucus.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Robert Baucus and brother Joseph Baucus.
Susan was a Master Gardner and she would like her remains to be placed in her gardens.
She cherished her friends from Edwardsburg High School and the 25 years of employment at the Elkhart Truth.
Some of her longest and dearest friends were the women of her Bunco group, who shared everything from the parenting of their children to the joys and sadness of daily life. Her most recent employment was with Mario’s Catering Service.
Susan and family are thankful for the many friends who supported her in prayer and with kind and loving gestures.
Per Susan’s request, there will not be a public celebration of life and she does not wish for flowers.
Memorials in her name may be given to the Elkhart County Humane Society, Women’s Care Center or The Cancer Society.
The family said their heartfelt thanks for her care go to Dr. Kahn and staff, Dr. Fomalic and staff, Nurse Practitioner Sheila Fleming, the nurses and staff at Michiana Hematology and the Goshen Cancer Center and Hospice.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
