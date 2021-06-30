Susan Ellen Scrogham, 69, of Goshen, died at 9:41 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1951, in Goshen, to John Ned and Joy (Larimer) McDonald. She is survived by a son, Robert Scrogham of Middlebury; two grandchildren, Logan and Madison Scrogham; two sisters, Mary Jo McDonald of Mount Prospect, Illinois, and Cindy Garver of Long Beach, Imdiana. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Matthew Scrogham.
