SUSAN D. HOWARD Nov. 26, 1937 - Nov. 5, 2019

GOSHEN — Susan D. Howard, 81, of Goshen, formerly of Vandalia, Michigan, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at The Maples at Waterford Crossing.
She was born Nov. 26, 1937, in Elkhart, to Brice R. and Helen L. (Carter) Walter.
On May 15, 1960, she married James R. Howard.
He survives along with three children, Todd M. Howard of Elkhart, Tom W. (Karen) Howard of Middlebury and Terri M. (Tracy) Berden of Lafayette; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, James William (Betty) Walter of Goshen; a nephew, Mark Walter; and a niece, Cynthia Peete.
A graduate of Elkhart High School and Goshen College, she worked at the Middlebury Post Office and as an accountant at Sharp Baton and White Hall. Since 1969, she and her husband, Jim, owned and operated Howard & Sons Vault Co., Elkhart.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 and from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
]The Rev. Timothy T. Yoder will officiate.
Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be given to Disabled Veterans Association.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
