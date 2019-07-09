SUSAN C. RACH WEBBER Aug. 13, 1951 - July 4, 2019

ETOWAH, Tenn. — Susan Camille Rach Webber, 67, of Etowah, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.
She was born Aug. 13, 1951.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Sr. and Anna Rach and brother James Rach.
Susan enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, playing the piano, crafting and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She worked in the medical laboratory as a technician for Elkhart Clinic.
She served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include her husband of more than 46 years, Jim Webber; son Scott Webber; brothers Marvin Jr., Mike, Gary, Dennis and Jeff Rach; one sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Joe Tripple; granddaughter Paiton Webber; and grandson Brody Webber.
Funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with lay speaker Dennis Bordwine officiating.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at McMinn Memory Gardens at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, committal service with military honors.
Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
Those unable to attend, may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.
