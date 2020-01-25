ELKHART – Sue West, 92, began her heavenly journey Jan. 23, 2020.
She was born March 17, 1927, in Plano, Ilinois, to O.B. “Mac” and Lucy Mae (Jackson) McCuiston.
On Nov. 22, 1947, in Bellwood, Illinois, she married W.E. “Pete” West; he preceded her in death on July 26, 1993. She was also preceded in death by her parents, step-mother and good friend, Lucille “Aunt Lu” McCuiston.
Surviving are three children, Stephen “Steve” (Elaine) West of Camden, South Carolina, Ellen (Michael) Vreeland of Portage, Michigan, Virginia “Ginny” (John) Sparks of Kendallville, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Sue enjoyed many ways of giving back to her community. Over the years she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Switchboard Concern, Kairos Prison Ministry, Pink Lady’s at the Hospital, Bristol Food Pantry and St. John of the Cross Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King, she was chairman of the Cemetery Committee, the kitchen chairman, prayer leader, sang in the choir and was the E.C.W. president. She also enjoyed playing bridge, playing golf and she organized numerous golf tournaments in Dallas, Kalamazoo and Elkhart, where she lived. She also founded the Elkhart County Women’s Golf Championship in 1976 and won many tournaments as well.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. John of the Cross Church in Bristol with visitation being held one hour prior to the services. Presiding will be the Rev. Jen Fulton. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in Bristol.
Memorial contributions may be given to Habitat for Humanity or St. John of the Cross’s Cemetery Fund.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
