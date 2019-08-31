SUE ANN MOSENG Oct. 10, 1940 - Aug. 22, 2019

ELKHART — Sue Ann (Hay) Moseng, 78, of Elkhart, and formerly of Goshen, passed away surrounded by family in her home Aug. 22, 2019.
Born to Lemuel and Louise Hay on Oct. 10, 1940, she graduated from Goshen High School in 1958.
She married Clarence Moseng Jr. on March 29, 1959; they were together in love 60 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, James Hay and her sister, Susan Newcomer.
Survivors include the love of her life Clarence; her brother, Jerry (Charlene) Hay; her children, Melissa, Mitchell (Donna) and Matthew (JoDee); six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She will be much missed by her large family of relatives and friends.
Sue Ann had a long career working with numbers, as a bank teller, tax preparer and as a partner in her husband’s business, but her favorite “jobs” were being “Grandma Sue” and “GG Sue”, “Mom” and “Aunt Sue”.
The family extends their grateful thanks to Heartland Hospice and Firefly Home Health for their expertise, wisdom and kindness helping them to keep their mom at home for her final weeks on Earth.
A gathering to celebrate Sue Ann’s life will be in October; she will be interred at West Goshen Cemetery at that time in a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, Sue Ann would wish for donations to Pet Refuge No-Kill Shelter in South Bend.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
