SUE A. GEER Sept. 24, 1956 - Sept. 28, 2019

ELKHART — Sue Ann Geer, 63, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart.
Sue was born Sept. 24, 1956, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Edwin and Patricia Smoker.
She married David L. Geer on June 23, 1984.
Sue graduated from Sturgis High School and Glenn Oaks Community College where she received her degree as an LPN.
Sue retired as an LPN from Elkhart General Hospital after 25 years, retirement didn’t slow her down she worked at Temperance Animal Hospital in Temperance, Michigan for more than nine years and Eastlake Terrace for 12 years.
Her greatest love was spending time with her family, her dog and loved ones on vacation by the ocean.
Sue is survived by her step-children Deanna Shriner and Dean Geer. As well as her close friends Mary and Tom Patterson and Rosanne Misener. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David.
Visitation will be from 4 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart IN 46514.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial donations in memory of Sue may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C. R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
Online condolences may be made on the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.