STUART W. 'CHIP' FOX Sept. 1, 1967 - Oct. 13, 2019

ELKHART — Stuart W. “Chip” Fox died unexpectedly at his home, in Elkhart, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 52.
Chip is survived by a son, Jevon Fox (Missy) of Sturgis, Michigan; a daughter Lindy Miller of Wolcottiville; his granddaughter, Alika; his parents, James and Judy Fox of Elkhart; and his brothers, Jim Fox of Bristol and Scott Fox (Molly) of Hartwell, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Chip was born Sept. 1, 1967, in Kearney, Nebraska, to James and Judy Fox.
He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1986. He earned his Associates degree in Liberal Arts from Indiana-Purdue University in Fort Wayne.
After moving to Elkhart, Chip worked in the manufactured housing and recreational vehicle industries, most recently he was working for Forest River in Middlebury.
He was a member of the Mason Lodge in LaGrange.
He was the best pirate at Halloween who ever existed, he loved to give hugs and he was the best grandpa to Alika.
A celebration of Chip’s life is planned at St. John’s of the Cross Episcopal Church in Bristol, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. A private family service is planned at 2 p.m. followed by a reception from 3 -7 p.m. All are invited to attend the reception and help the family celebrate Chip’s life.
Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made to the National Organization for Rare Disorders to research AVM disorders at www.donate@rarediseases.org or to St. John’s of the Cross Episcopal Church in Bristol.
