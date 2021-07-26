Steven Wayne Hankins, 70, of Culver, Indiana, passed away on July 22, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 15, 1950, to the late Paul and Katherine (Stephens) Hankins in Rushville, Indiana. He married Gail Chandler and they divorced. He married Patricia Ann (Liette) Hankins on Aug. 30, 1980; she survives. Steve enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Indianapolis Colts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.