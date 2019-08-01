STEVEN W. HOSTETLER June 5, 1941 - July 31, 2019

GOSHEN — Steven W. Hostetler, 78, of Goshen, died at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his residence, after a 20-year well fought battle with Fahr’s Syndrome.
He was born June 5, 1941, in Sturgis, Michigan, to E. Woodrow and Georgia (Baker) Hostetler.
On Oct. 14, 1962, in Shipshewana Methodist Church, he married Ruth E. Domer; she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are two daughters, Janet (Randy) Brooks of Granger and Jean (Wade) Riesterer of Troutman, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Austin and Claire Brooks; and brother Bruce (Sue) Hostetler of Shipshewana.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Elkhart and a graduate of International Business College working for 40 years as an office supervisor at Miles/Bayer Laboratories in Elkhart, retiring in 2002.
He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, golfing and his true passion was farming and family.
Visitation will be from 4 - 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 followed by a 5:30 p.m. funeral service at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Patrick Somers.
A private burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Make a Wish Foundation.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
